David Bernard Wood, 81, of Farmville, Virginia passed away July 3, 2021. He was born March 25, 1940 in Montgomery, West Virginia to the late Edwin Bernard and Lebren Hudson Dockery Wood. David

was preceded in death by his brother Edwin Wood and sister Nancy Carol Lyons. He is survived

by his loving wife of 26 years, Joyce Walter Wood, brother Robert Wood, daughter Robin Wood Long (Lenny), son Brent Wood, step-daughter Christy Lee (Jody), eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was an independent sales representative until his retirement. When he wasn’t working he enjoyed piloting his Cessna 180, riding his motorcycle, cycling the High Bridge Trail, hunting, skiing, sailing and enjoying time with his loyal companion, Butter- cup. He was a proud member of the NRA and EEA Chapter 1202 of Farmville.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 9 at 1 pm at Puckett Funeral Home. The service and interment will follow at 2 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to EAA Chapter 1202 c/o Tom Ownby P.O. Box 202, Farmville, Virginia 23901.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www. puckettfh.com.