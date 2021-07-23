Farmville awarded $25K grant

Gov. Ralph Northam announced a $25,000 grant for the Town of Farmville Friday to be used for new signage in the town.

The project will fund fabrication and installation of a wayfinding system identified in a 2020 study to help customers find public parking, improve traffic flow, and ease the transition between car and pedestrian use in the Main Street district, the press release said.

Anticipated outcomes include increased customer traffic to area businesses and customer spending.

The grant was part of a $200,000 in Main Street grants that went to 16 communities across the state.

“These grants will go a long way towards revitalizing downtown business and commercial districts, while also preserving their unique historic character,” Governor Northam said. “The Virginia Main Street program is a proven tool to help small communities create opportunities for long-term economic growth—that’s why we plan to invest significant resources from the American Rescue Plan to expand the reach of these redevelopment efforts.”

The awarded projects will leverage an additional $495,000 in local and other non-state resources.

Last week, Governor Northam announced a proposal to direct $53 million in American Rescue Plan funding to the Industrial Revitalization Fund and the Virginia Main Street program. The increased investment will focus on providing support for minority and immigrant communities, as well as woman- and minority-owned businesses.