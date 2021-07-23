Gantt, Moore announce engagement

Mr. and Mrs. James Gantt of Farmville are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Carter Lynn Gantt, to Morgan Tyler Moore.

Moore is the son of Mr. Joey Moore (Karen Moore) of Appomattox and Ms. Bradi Moore of Farmville.

Gantt’s maternal grandparents are Americo (deceased) and Shirley Almeida of Fall River, Massachusetts, and John Kappas (deceased) of Virginia Beach. Her paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Donald Gantt Sr. of Farmville.

Moore’s maternal grandparents are the late Warren and Antoinette Lascolette. His paternal grandparents are Freddie Lee Moore (deceased) and Patricia Moore of Appomattox.

Gantt works as director of marketing at Gantt Insurance in Farmville. Moore owns CMG Trucking, LLC, specializing in forestry and timber products. Moore and Gantt have set a wedding date of August 7, in Virginia Beach. Following their honeymoon, the couple will reside in their home in Farmville with their dogs Forrest, Cotton, and Gronk.