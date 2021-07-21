Jesus can save you

To the Editor:

This letter is one that is not political, nor religious but an invitation for salvation, relationship and eternity.

First let me make a simple yet very true statement, Jesus loves you. Yes, he loves you, but the question is do you love him and do you even know him?

Truth is we are all sinners fallen short of God’s glory and deserving of the wages of sin which is death and eternity in hell, but because Jesus took the very punishment we deserved and gave his life on the cross at Calvary more than 2,000 years ago we can have eternal life with him which is his gift to all who accept him and believe in him as Lord and Savior. (Romans 3:23, Romans 6:23) Do you want to have Jesus in your life?

If so, here’s what you must do. Admit you are a sinner and that you cannot save yourself, asking God to forgive you of your sins, believe Jesus is God, died on the cross for your sins and that he rose from the grave three days later and confess that Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior. (Romans 10:9-13)

For as stated in John 14:6, he is the only way and no one comes to God the Father except through him alone.

As my Pastor Mark Grooms once stated, religion can’t save you, in fact it will send you straight to hell, may I also add that politics, money and the things of this world can’t save you, but Jesus can and he will if you call upon his holy and precious name.

Will you invite him into your life today? God bless you with love in Christ always.

Bradley Driskill

Dillwyn