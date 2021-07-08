Lancers lend a helping hand

While many area residents spent their Sunday afternoon getting an early start barbecuing or setting up decorations for a Fourth of July celebration, members of the Longwood University men’s basketball team spent part of their afternoon performing some impromptu community service.

Farmville resident Linda Reid lives on High Street just across from the home of Longwood Head Men’s Basketball Coach Griff Aldrich.

Although Reid used to be able to perform some chores around the house herself, she now has difficulty with certain tasks such as cleaning out her gutters.

To her surprise, help was on the way Sunday in the form of Longwood basketball players.

“All I supplied them with was one little ladder,” Reid said.

The team came together Sunday afternoon to volunteer their time and energy cleaning the gutters at Reid’s home. With the help of the team, the process took no time at all.

Reid was tickled by the players’ willingness to perform the cleanup and expressed gratitude for the helping hands.

“I’m just their number-one fan these days,” Reid joked Wednesday, July 7. “I cannot say enough good things about those guys … I think it’s so refreshing in today’s world to see people who are looking beyond themselves and see a need and help.”