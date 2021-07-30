Landfill Alert to meet August 8

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting Sunday, August 8, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6277 Cartersville Road in New Canton, will host its annual homecoming service and revival Sunday, Aug. 1, thru Wednesday, Aug. 4. The Sunday, August 1, homecoming will begin at 11 a.m. with guest speaker Stephen Donahue. Revival services will be held Monday, Aug. 2, thru Wednesday Aug. 4, nightly at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Perry Clore. Special music nightly to include: Tommy and Debbie England, The Messengers and Noah and Sandra Hickman.

Welcome home to Gladys LeSueur of Dillwyn who underwent surgery Monday, July 19.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will host its regular monthly meeting Monday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church at 28350 North James Madison Highway in New Canton. All members and their guests are invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or cell (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Susan Absher of Dillwyn on Friday, July 30; Sam Givens of Cumberland Saturday, July 31 and Reva Allen Moore of Cumberland Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Happy anniversary wishes go out this week to Danny and Deana Boyles of Cumberland on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host its annual homecoming and revival services Sunday, Aug. 1 through Friday, Aug. 6. Homecoming services Sunday, Aug. 1 will feature Evangelist Roger Roller followed by lunch in the church fellowship hall. A song service will conclude that day featuring Chris Lewis. Revival services Monday, Aug. 2, and Tuesday Aug. 3 will feature Roller bringing the message. Wednesday Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 6, Rev. Jerry Gray from Iva, South Carolina will preach. Pastor Tommy Armstrong and the congregation cordially invites all to attend.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

