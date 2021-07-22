Letter — Buckingham is fortunate to have medic service

To the Editor:

During these days of controversy and negativity, I just wanted to report that good things are still happening and people do care for one another.

This past Thursday afternoon an elderly friend of mine was experiencing some serious health issues. We called the Buckingham Department of Emergency Services for help. An ambulance was dispatched to our location and in a matter of a few minutes the medics were on the scene.

They were able to assess the situation, stabilize my friend and transport him to the hospital in Farmville for further care. I would just like to offer a word of thanks and encouragement to the dispatcher and the ambulance crew who responded. They all were very professional, knowledgeable and displayed a sense of caring for this individual.

Buckingham is very fortunate to have this type of service to help those in need. All of our first responders are very much appreciated.

H. Gwynn Tyler

Buckingham