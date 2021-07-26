Letter – Cumberland needs administrator with different vision for county

To the Editor:

Now that the current Cumberland County administrator has given notice of his departure, I know that a replacement can be found that has a vision for the county other than mega landfills, slaughter houses, and dollar stores.

Cumberland needs someone that is not just passing through but someone who willing to make a long- term commitment.

I am sure suitable candidates can be found who are already a resident or who are willing to be a resident. Finally in a positive move to depart from the past, there are seasoned candidates that are individuals of color who are currently employed by the state, by public school systems, and by other counties who should be given serious consideration.

Keith Buch

Powhatan