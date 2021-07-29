Letter — VFW also remembers fallen veterans

To the Editor:

On behalf of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7059, I am writing to bring attention to an article that appears in the Friday, July 23, edition of The Farmville Herald regarding the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the DAR placing wreaths on veterans’ graves.

The third paragraph of the article includes the statement that “…no organization recognizes veterans buried in Farmville.” That is simply not true.

Surely the DAR membership as well as The Farmville Herald know that members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7059 and American Legion Post 32 place flags on veteran graves twice a year — Memorial Day in May and Veterans Day in November. They also conduct the POW/MIA ceremony in September. These hardworking volunteers recognize veterans in a multitude of other ways, too.

Perhaps what the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter of the DAR meant to say was that no organization recognizes veteran graves in Farmville with a Wreaths Across America (WAA) memorial wreath.

We applaud their efforts in this endeavor but ask that they not forget the organizations in Farmville that do, indeed, remember fallen veterans.

Sharon Perutelli

Auxiliary Member

VFW Post 7059