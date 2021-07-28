Live @ Riverside returns

Music, drinks, food and fun are all returning to downtown Farmville’s Riverside Park this summer/fall with the return of the Live @ Riverside free outdoor concert series.

The 2021 season of Live @ Riverside kicks off Friday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the event’s permanent location at Riverside Park located at 517 North Main St. The Aug. 6 concert will feature music from the JB & the Get Down Brown’s Band.

The following month, Live @ Riverside’s second concert held Sept. 17 will feature a partnership with the Heart of Virginia Festival. The series will conclude Oct. 1 with music from the band Testiphy.

Each of the Live @ Riverside events start at 6 p.m. and feature entertainment, food vendors, a bounce house for kids and craft beverages.

“The Farmville Jaycees are so ecstatic to be bringing Live @ Riverside back to the community,” Ti’Erra Elam, Farmville Jaycees president, said. “We have truly missed being able to provide some summer fun to Farmville. This event is not only for entertainment, but we also get to promote our local businesses. Please come out and enjoy some great music, food and a few new elements we have added to the event. You don’t want to miss it.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the event. To inquire about becoming a Live @ Riverside sponsor, contact Elam at thefarmvillejaycees@gmail.com.