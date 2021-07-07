Martin named All-Region

Hampden-Sydney College junior Hunter Martin of Gloucester Point has been named to the 2021 NCAA Division III PING All- South Region Team, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

This is the second consecutive year that Martin has earned All-Region honors.

Martin ranked 50th in Division III with his 74.54 scoring average through five tournaments and 13 rounds. He posted season-low scores of 69 (twice) for 18 holes, 142 for 36 holes and 211 for 54 holes.

Martin was the Individual Champion at the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship, tying the championship’s 54-hole record while posting 73-69- 69–211, for one of his two Top 20 placings overall.

He had two rounds in the 60s among four rounds of par or better, and previously was named First Team All- ODAC and First Team VaSID All-State