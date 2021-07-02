Maxey Construction named Business of the Month

Members of the Buckingham Chamber of Commerce recently presented Tripp Maxey Construction with the June Business of the Month Award. “Tripp Maxey and his team can build just about anything, and the chamber is so glad their talent and skills are in Buckingham,” Chamber Vice President Thomas Jordan Miles III said. From left are Miles, Ruth Lyle, Eddie Slagle, Maxey and Donna McRae Jones. For more information on the chamber, or to join, call (434) 983-2372 or email info@buckinghamchamberofcommerce.com.