Meherrin celebrates with fireworks

Heavy thunderstorms Thursday night and scattered rainfall throughout the evening did not stop the Meherrin Volunteer Fire and Rescue fireworks celebration Friday, July 2.

Residents were staking out their spots at the field surrounding the firehouse early Friday evening, and vendors were lined up to sell food, drinks and handmade items.

Although some small rainstorms hit during the evening, residents used the weather as an opportunity to dance in the rain to music performed by the Jerry Wade Band out of Fredericksburg.

Those who waited out the rain were gifted with a spectacular fireworks display as bombs burst in air Friday night to celebrate our nation’s independence.