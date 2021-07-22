PSR honored with Aging Achievement Award

The Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSR) Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) program recently received a 2021 Aging Achievement Award from the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (NAAAA).

This is the highest honor presented by NAAAA to member agencies.

PSR’s program was among 36 national aging programs to receive honors during the NAAAA Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 19-22.

PSR offers NEMT to older adults who are homebound or have barriers to transportation. Transportation appointments may be made by calling (866) 392-8432. Appointments may include eye exams, routine checkups, procedures, occupational or physical therapy, dental exams, discharges and more. PSR vehicles are equipped with wheelchair ramps. The organization also accepts Medicaid.

“This award showcases why PSR and Area Agencies on Aging are so important to the elderly and our communities. We are innovative and provide services that no one else can. We have a huge impact on the lives of aging citizens in our communities,” PSR CEO Justine A. Young said.