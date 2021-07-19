Feb. 9, 1936 – June 29, 2021

Ruth Fowler Walker passed away at The Woodland in Farmville, after a short illness. Ruth was born in Marble Falls, Texas to Faye Simmons Fowler and Wirt Fowler. She married Don Hilsberg in 1953. They had four children: Don, Scott, Kerri and Vicki.

In 1972, she married Reverend George M. Walker and moved to Casper, Wyoming to serve Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. Don, Kerri and Vicki moved to Casper with them and the family was later joined by George’s son, Bill.

Ruth and George raised a loud, funny, caring family in Casper. We have many fond memories of laughter-filled dinners, camping trips, church events and visits from family and friends.

After serving a church in Washington state Ruth and George relocated to Farmville to serve Bethlehem and Douglas Presbyterian Churches. Ruth joined the Cardinal Quilt Guild of Prince Edward County. She created many quilted works of art that her children and grandchildren treasure.

George passed away in 2006. Ruth was particularly proud to become a volunteer at Hospice of Virginia in Farmville. In 2017, Ruth moved into an independent living apartment at The Woodland and immediately made many new friends. She enjoyed sitting outside of her apartment and greeting the dogs that walked past with their owners.

Ruth was preceded in death by her second husband, George; her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her children and stepchildren: Don (Curt) Hilsberg of Elizabeth, Colorado; Scott Hilsberg of Austin, Texas; Kerri (Teena) Walker of Richmond; Vicki (Matt) Pollock of Casper, Wyoming; Bill (Sandy) Walker of Gardener, Kansas, and Kathy (Mike) Braught of Georgetown, Texas. Also surviving Ruth are her grandchildren: Brandi Leigh Beach, George Walker, Alexis Walker, Hannah Braught and Sarah Braught.

A memorial service for Ruth is planned in Farmville on Friday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m. at the Woodland Community Center, 103 Varner Drive, Farmville, VA 23901.

Donations in Ruth’s name may be made to:

Hospice of Virginian 202 Clark Street Farmville, VA 23901