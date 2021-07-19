SVCC announces fall COVID plans

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) will continue with a full schedule of classes for the fall semester beginning August 23.

Social distancing restrictions and mask requirements are being lifted for vaccinated individuals, which is in line with the guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

While SVCC is not requiring students, faculty, or staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, the institution is strongly encouraging it.

To give students more options, the college is again taking a “HyFlex” approach to course delivery. This means class options (depending on the needs of each discipline) may include a mix of in-person instruction, expanded online offerings, and a “Zoom to Home” option.

“As we are excited about having some restrictions lifted, we understand that the pandemic is not over; and that is why we are encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations,” Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, SVCC president said. “The college has been open for limited in-person classes since last August, and now we are eager to welcome more students back on-campus.”

The Café on both the Christanna campus in Alberta and the John H. Daniel campus in Keysville will also open back up for the fall semester. As social distancing requirements are being lifted for vaccinated individuals, SVCC’s student resource centers will now allow more students to utilize the facilities on each campus.