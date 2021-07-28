Trivia night at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield

The staff at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will hosting a Civil War trivia night Saturday, Aug. 7 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Think you know about the Civil War? Join the park staff for a family-friendly evening of Civil War themed trivia. There will be five rounds of questions asked, with the answers given at the end of each round. Participants are invited to play individually, or as a team. There will be prizes and giveaways given throughout the night and a grand prize to the winning team.

This is a family-friendly free program. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash no longer than six feet in length and under the control of their handlers at all times. The program will be held rain or shine.

Current COVID-19 restrictions shall be strictly observed and enforced. For questions, please call the Visitor Center at (804) 561-7510

For the most up-to-date information regarding available recreational opportunities at Virginia State Parks, visit http://virginiastateparks.gov/covid-l9-update.