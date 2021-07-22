Two-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) firefighters responded Monday, July 19, to a two-vehicle crash in Cumberland County. According to officials, the crash occurred at approximately 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson Highway and Cartersville Road. Units arrived to find one vehicle with heavy damage blocking traffic along the highway. The second vehicle was off of the road with moderate damage. Occupants of both of the vehicles were transported to the hospital by Cumberland EMS with non-life threatening injuries. Crews operated on scene for another hour before returning to service. (Photos courtesy of Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department)