Virginia’s unemployment rate is down to 4.3%

Virginia’s unemployment rate dropped 0.2-percentage point to 4.3% in June, compared to 8.8% one year ago. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the commonwealth continues to be below the national rate of 5.8%.

“Virginia’s falling unemployment rate and expanding labor force show the strength of our economy and business climate,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “We continue to be recognized as best place in America to do business because we are building a commonwealth where both workers and employers can thrive. We can all be optimistic about what the future holds as we move beyond this pandemic.”

Virginia had the fourth lowest seasonally adjusted unemployment rate among the southeast states behind Alabama, Oklahoma and Georgia.

In June, Virginia saw over-the-year job gains of 2.8%, and total nonfarm payroll employment increased by 3,200 jobs. The labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799. The number of employed residents rose by 9,791 to 4,050,561.