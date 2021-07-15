Yak Attack wins Looking Our Best Award

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce presented the Looking Our Best Award to YakAttack Thursday, July 8. Pictured from left are Josh Race, Bob Fulghum, Wade Clements, John Hipsher, Nick Kellogg, Tony Rivera, Patrick D’Antonio, Anne Tyler Paulek, Kimberly Smith, Sinclair Bryden, Brittany Atkinson, Danielle Runion, Joey Pruitt, Chanda Mack, Jerry Banton, Luther Cifers, Joy Stump, Brandon Hennessey and Daniel Jordan. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)