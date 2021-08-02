Brian Keith Anderson, 57 of Andersonville, passed peacefully at his home on Aug. 1. A lifelong resident of Buckingham County, he was born July 27, 1964, the youngest son of the late Herman Shield Anderson and Barbara Wood Anderson.

Brian was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.

After graduation, Brian began working in the family business, Anderson Tire Company, Inc. and continued carrying on the business until his passing. If Brian was not behind the counter of Anderson Tire, he most likely would be found at home tinkering on farm equipment or working in the hayfield.

Brian is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Denise Ozmar Anderson; children, Amber A. Taylor and husband, Colby, Porter Brooks Anderson and Bailey Anderson (JD); niece, Anne Tyler Anderson and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Brian was also preceded in death by his brother, William Shield “Bill” Anderson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., in Bethel United Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Buckingham Firefighters

Association, P O Box 74, Dillwyn, VA 23936