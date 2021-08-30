Constance LeSueur died on Aug. 19. She was born in 1934 to James and Mary Turner of Richmond. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School and Grace Hospital’s School of Nursing.

Beginning in 1971, she was part of the original team that ran the newly created Central Virginia Community Health Center in Buckingham County. She would go on to touch countless lives in her 20-year tenure as an RN, caring for the underserved in Central Virginia.

Connie was ever mindful of the beauty that surrounds us. Be it the songbirds at her backyard feeders in New Canton or the Hatteras shorebirds near her beloved second home on the Outer Banks. From forest wildflowers to dune flora to family dachshunds, she never failed to recognize and cherish the natural landscape of her life.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank LeSueur, whom she married in 1955.

She is survived by three sons, Steve LeSueur of Fork Union, Geoff LeSueur of Chester and Bill LeSueur of Charlottesville; along with five grandchildren; a great granddaughter and her devoted dog, Annie.

A funeral service will be held on Sept. 18, at 11am, at Trinity Presbyterian Church 870 Carter G. Woodson Road, New Canton, VA, with interment at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901 and the Coastal Wildlife Refuge Society, coastalwildliferefuge.com, P. O. Box 1808, Manteo, North Carolina 27954.