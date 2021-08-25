Saturday, Aug. 21, the Lord opened his ever-merciful arms to our loving mother, grandmother and friend, Debbie Alma Bates Jarrett.

Debbie was born in Farmville, on Jan. 9, 1960 to the late Harvey R. Bates Jr. and the late Barbara A. Roark.

Debbie enjoyed the beach, gardening, great thrift store treasures she had a keen knack for finding and most of all, time spent with the true joys of her life, her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Amy Mayhew (Eric), Trospy Jarrett (Brenda) and Christopher Jarrett; grandchildren, Cydney, Stephen, Tristan and Dylan; brothers: Noah and Michael; stepfather, John Roark and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Farmville Train Station, 510 West Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville is in charge of the arrangements.