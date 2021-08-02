Doris Newton Amos, 87 of Farmville, formerly of Arvonia, passed peacefully on Aug. 1. She was born, April 22, 1934 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Leake and Katie Newton Doris.

She was a retired executive secretary for the president of Arvonia Buckingham Slate Quarry. She was a member of Arvon Baptist church.

Doris was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Earl Henderson Amos and son, Douglas Earl Amos.

She is survived by sister, Barbara Jeanette Wood; brother, Roger Newton and his wife, Beth; grandsons, Brandon Amos and Jason Amos and his fiancée, Kristen Davis and daughter-in-law, Rosemarie Amos and many other family and friends

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. at Arvon Baptist Church with interment in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.