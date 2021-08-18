Emergency services saved my life

To the Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services directed by Cody Davis. It should also be noted that I was so excited when the county made the decision to take the unit under its umbrella. Little did I know that I would be needing their services soon.

On June 29, I needed the services of this unit, thinking that I would be treated by the EMTs and taken to the hospital and released the same day. That was not the case.

They arrived at my home and began administering emergency care to me. What I didn’t know at the time is that they literally saved my life. After 30 minutes of emergency care in my yard, they then preceded to transport me to Centra Southside Community Hospital where I was placed in the ICU.

I would like to reiterate what a previous writer has written, “I would just like to offer a word of thanks and encouragement to the dispatcher and the ambulance crews who responded.”

I would like to especially thank the EMTs who responded to my home that day. I will forever be grateful for their expertise and good judgement they demonstrated in a time of crisis. You are the best.

Residents of Buckingham County, I urge you to support Davis and our Department of Emergency Services as much as possible.

Louise C. Davis

Buckingham