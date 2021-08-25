Joan Elizabeth Driver Glenn

Has gone to be with our Lord, Jesus the Christ on Aug. 11. She passed in her home, peacefully surrounded by family with love in her eyes.

Born to Henry “Harry” & Hazel Driver in Meridian, Mississippi, Jan. 29, 1928.

She was in Kansas City for the 2nd grade and graduated from Madison Heights H.S. in Lynchburg in 1945. She soon met her husband of almost 60 years, John Porter Glenn, of Prospect, while attending State Teachers College (now Longwood University), from which she graduated in 1949 with a B.S. in Biology. She married later that year, taught at Worsham Elementary School and soon went to work as a Social Worker in Public Welfare. Continuing her career with The Commonwealth of Virginia, she moved up the ladder becoming a Juvenile probation officer, and in 1986 became Agency Supervisor with the 10th District Court Service Unit. She retired from The Virginia Commonwealth Department of Corrections after 27 years of service.

She was a member of Farmville United Methodist Church. Belonged to various clubs and volunteer organizations throughout her life. She was an outstanding and productive member of her community and county as those of you who knew, and loved her have her memories to cherish.

She is survived by two sons, John Porter Glenn Jr., wife, Susie Bowling Glenn of Bedford and James “Jamie” Glenn and Mary Jean Carter of Amelia; granddaughter, Jessica L. Glenn of Norfolk and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins from both the Glenn and Driver families from Virginia to California. God bless all of you.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m., in the Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11:30 a.m., at the Farmville United Methodist Church for everyone.