Katherleen Fulcher Dowdy was born Nov. 18, 1921 to the late Robert Lee Fulcher and Sarah Eliza Franklin Fulcher. She died on Aug. 29, at her home in Farmville as she wished.

She was the widow of Ryland Thomas Dowdy and was preceded in death by her sons, Benny Ray Dowdy, William Edward Dowdy and Roger Lee Dowdy.

She is survived by her children, Phillip Wayne Dowdy of Farmville, Barbara Dowdy Schmidt (Bobby) of Rice and Ryland Barry Dowdy (Dana) of Farmville. She was blessed in life to have 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

She was employed by Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation and retired from Amelia Dress Factory. She loved to shop, travel, garden, cook for her family, quilt and sew. She was most happy when all of her family was gathered together.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior starting at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Olive Branch United Methodist Church, Prospect.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Prince Edward Rescue Squad 500 Doswell St., Farmville, VA 23901.