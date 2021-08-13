Lancers open sporting events to fans

Longwood University has opened its outdoor athletic fall contests to all fans.

Following phase one of the university’s athletics reopening plan that was in place this past spring – and limited the number of attendees at all outdoor events – phase two of the athletics attendance plan lifts the attendance cap at fall home events for cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer and women’s soccer.

Tailgating and other large-scale gatherings remain prohibited at Longwood athletics venues and its surrounding facilities, including parking lots.

The attendance protocols are subject to change in the event of updated guidance from state health agencies, the Big South Conference or the NCAA. Protocols for Longwood’s winter and spring sports, including basketball games in Willett Hall, will be announced at a later date.

Any changes to Longwood athletics’ attendance guidelines will be announced at www.LongwoodLancers. com.