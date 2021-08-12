No replacement yet for Unmussig

The search is still on for a new Cumberland county administrator after the recent departure of previous County Administrator Don Unmussig.

Unmussig, who succeeded former County Administrator Vivian Seay Giles in July of 2019, announced late last month he would be leaving his position with the county at the end of July to take on a role with the Virginia Department of Military Affairs.

It appears the county is still on the hunt for Unmussig’s successor. While the subject of a new county administrator was not brought up during the Tuesday, Aug. 10, Cumberland County Board of Supervisors meeting, Board Chair and District 1 Supervisor Brian Stanley said Tuesday the board is progressing in its search for a new administrator.

“We are moving forward with our search and accessing the best resources available for identifying and interviewing the best candidates,” he said.