Phillip Sidney Holt III, of Buckingham, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27. Phil was born, July 10, 1940 in Okolona, Mississippi, the son of the late Phillip S. “Tiny” Holt Jr. and Betty D. Holt.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Ann Pennington Holt.

Phil moved to Richmond’s West End with his family when he was eight years old. They soon settled in Mechanicsville, where he played football for and graduated from Washington Henry High School in 1957. Phil joined the Army and went to Germany during the Cold War. He left the Army, met his wife, Nan, and began their family while serving in the USAF during the Vietnam War, where he guarded the SR71 Blackbird spy plane.

After leaving the Air force, he graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University. Phil joined the Virginia Army National Guard in 1982 and later served in Operation Desert Shield. Later after raising their two sons, Phil and Nan settled in Buckingham County to be near her parents and family. Phil was an avid supporter of VCU basketball and a fan of all levels of football.

Phil is survived by his two sons, Christopher Holt (Milissa) and Howard Holt (Benetta); sister; Betty Jane Jensen (John); grandchildren Stephanie Kizer, Bryan Holt and Deven Holt and great grandchildren Odin, Dagr and Atom and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Buckingham County Emergency Services, C/O Buckingham County Treasurer; PO Box 252, Buckingham, VA 23921.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.