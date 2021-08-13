Ponds celebrate 48th anniversary

Congratulations to Bernard “Butch” and Janett Pond of Cumberland. The couple celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary Monday, Aug. 9.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Barry Miles of Cumberland and Wayne Williams of Arvonia both having birthdays Wednesday, Aug. 18th.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will meet Sunday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center at 11 Davenport Road.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, will host its regular monthly meeting Monday Sept. 13, at 5 p.m. at Cedar Baptist Church on 3932 Bell Road. All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and bring a covered dish for the meal. For more information, contact President Barry Miles at home (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.