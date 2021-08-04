Record 119 Hampden-Sydney athletes make all-academic team

Hampden-Sydney College has placed a new school-record 119 student-athletes on the 2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team.

The Tigers are among 2,556 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team. This is the second consecutive year that the number of those recognized has surpassed 2,500 individuals, and the fourth time in the last five years that the list of honorees has eclipsed 2,000. The conference’s record of 2,681 members was established in 2019-20.

Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.

In consideration of the abbreviated seasons experienced in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligibility was extended to rostered athletes in all ODAC sponsored sports for the academic year.

2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team | Hampden-Sydney College