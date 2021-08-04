Record 119 Hampden-Sydney athletes make all-academic team
Hampden-Sydney College has placed a new school-record 119 student-athletes on the 2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team.
The Tigers are among 2,556 individuals earning recognition on the prestigious All-Academic Team. This is the second consecutive year that the number of those recognized has surpassed 2,500 individuals, and the fourth time in the last five years that the list of honorees has eclipsed 2,000. The conference’s record of 2,681 members was established in 2019-20.
Eligibility for the ODAC All-Academic Team is open to any student-athlete that competes in a conference-sponsored sport, regardless of academic class. Prospective honorees must achieve at least a 3.25 grade point average for the academic year to be considered for an ODAC All-Academic Team recognition.
In consideration of the abbreviated seasons experienced in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, eligibility was extended to rostered athletes in all ODAC sponsored sports for the academic year.
2020-21 ODAC All-Academic Team | Hampden-Sydney College
|Daniel Allen
|Football
|Ethan Badin
|Baseball
|Josh Baker
|Football
|Ben Beason
|Men’s Soccer
|Cole Becker
|Football
|Holt Blythe
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Braeden Bowling
|Football
|Ryan Boyce
|Baseball
|Adam Brazil
|Men’s Basketball
|Tyler Brice
|Men’s Tennis
|Connor Brooks
|Men’s Soccer
|Cody Brugos
|Men’s Soccer
|Lucas Burnette
|Baseball
|David Byler
|Football
|Henry Carman
|Men’s Soccer
|Peyton Carneal
|Football
|Luke Carter
|Men’s Soccer
|Ryan Clawson
|Baseball
|Patrick Conde
|Men’s Tennis
|Kieran Conway
|Baseball
|Dillon Costello
|Football
|Jason Covaney
|Baseball | Men’s Swimming
|Ethan Currin
|Baseball
|Nick Davis
|Football
|Emory Davis
|Men’s Soccer
|Bennett Diggs
|Men’s Cross Country
|Noah Dowdy
|Football
|Wyatt Dragovich
|Football
|Brendan Dudding
|Football
|Drew Duffy
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Sean Duffy
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Weston Dunkel
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Tommy Dyson
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Wyatt Elam
|Football
|Alex Elliott
|Men’s Basketball
|Mark Evans
|Baseball
|Jack Fechter
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Davis Ferguson
|Baseball
|John Hatcher Ferguson
|Men’s Golf
|Ian Fitzgerald
|Men’s Soccer
|Matt Flatford
|Baseball
|Reilly French
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Melik Frost
|Football
|Alex Green
|Football
|Dorian Green
|Football
|Nick Grohowski
|Baseball
|David Haiss
|Football
|Ian Haney
|Baseball
|Josiah Hardy
|Men’s Basketball
|Grayson Harmon
|Men’s Soccer
|Michael Harris
|Football
|Miles Harris
|Men’s Basketball
|Andrew Hay
|Men’s Cross Country
|Ryan Haynie
|Men’s Cross Country
|Jimmy Hill
|Men’s Golf
|Ben Hiter
|Men’s Swimming
|Henry Hitt
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Doug Hogan
|Men’s Soccer
|Talmadge Hope
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Eric Hope
|Men’s Swimming
|Tyler Howerton
|Football
|Palmer Jones
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Nathan Kania
|Men’s Basketball
|Trey Karnes
|Baseball
|Josiah King
|Men’s Soccer
|Devin Kohout
|Men’s Soccer
|George Langhammer
|Football
|PJ LeBel
|Men’s Soccer
|Michael Leone
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Max Lipscomb
|Baseball
|Adam Lovelace
|Football
|David Lowman
|Men’s Cross Country
|Paul Mahaffy
|Men’s Soccer
|Hunter Martin
|Men’s Golf
|Jared Medwar
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Presley Miller
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Logan Mitchell
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Tucker Moore
|Football
|Ed Newman
|Football
|Jerrod Nolan
|Men’s Basketball
|Blair Page
|Football
|Blake Page
|Football
|Woody Parsons
|Men’s Swimming
|Garrett Patnesky
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Jonathan Pope
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Landon Porter
|Football
|Tyler Puhlick
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Phil Pullen
|Football
|Boyce Purdie
|Men’s Soccer
|Donovan Quinn
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Andrew Rehak
|Men’s Swimming
|Chuck Roberson
|Men’s Tennis
|Garrett Robinson
|Football
|Alex Rubino
|Men’s Golf
|Jeffery Rushing
|Men’s Swimming
|James-Ryan Salvi
|Football
|Patrick Saunders
|Men’s Lacrosse
|William Schlager
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Connor Shaw
|Men’s Soccer
|Declan Shaw
|Men’s Soccer
|Jack Shipman
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Will Shulleeta
|Football
|Meade Slonaker
|Men’s Golf
|Kaleb Smith
|Football
|Palmer Smith
|Football
|Allen Smith
|Men’s Golf
|Peter Smith
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Ethan Snyder
|Baseball
|Ethan Solis
|Men’s Lacrosse
|Bryce St. Clair
|Football
|Zach Stephan
|Men’s Swimming
|Patrick Strite
|Men’s Basketball
|Harrison Taylor
|Men’s Basketball
|Michael Thornton
|Men’s Lacrosse
|William Thornton
|Men’s Soccer
|Iziah Turner
|Baseball
|Jack White
|Football
|Justin Woodall
|Baseball
|DJ Wright
|Men’s Basketball