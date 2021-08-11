School Board recognizes track stars

The members of the Cumberland School Board recognized the members of the track team at the meeting held on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Nalonda Henderson was recognized as the VHSL 1A Region B Female Track Athlete of the Year.

In state championship competition, Henderson placed second in the 100 meters, third in the pole vault and eighth in girls triple jump.

Henderson’s brother, Nasir McDonald, was the VHSL 1A Region B Male Track Athlete of the Year. In state championship competition, he was state champion in the 300 meter hurdles, placed fifth in the 100 meters and placed seventh in the long jump.

Other state championship participants included Mario Carter, who placed fourth in the 110 men’s meter hurdles and sixth in the 300 men’s meter hurdles, and Janaia Trent, who placed fourth in the women’s 300 meter hurdles and fourth in the women’s 200 meters.

In addition, the following students were named to the VHSL A Region B Girls Track and Field second team: Kaliyah Braxton, Nalonda Henderson, Sarah Jackson and Janaia Trent. The following students were named to the VHSL A Region B Boys Track and Field third team: Mario Carter, Brandon Diming, Nasir McDonald and Johnathan Trent.