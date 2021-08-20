expand
August 20, 2021

Small arms used in Civil War discussed

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, August 20, 2021

Rev. Jeffery Schroeder will present a program on “Small Arms of the Civil War,” Saturday, Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. at Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park.

Schroeder’s academic background includes the B.S., M.A.R., M.Div. and S.T.M. degrees, the last-mentioned from Yale University Divinity School. He pursued additional graduate work at the Universities of Toronto and Oxford. Much of Schroeder’s avocational interests have been dedicated to the history of the American Civil War.

This event is free to the public and is suitable for ages 12 years and older. Current COVID restrictions shall be strictly observed. For questions, contact the Visitor Center at 804-561-7510, or email sailorscreek@dcr.virginia.gov.

