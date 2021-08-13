Striving with his guidance

The challenges that face us can sometimes bring thoughts of hopelessness.

From personal difficulties to global warming, man faces a myriad of obstacles which are beyond his control. In these cases, we know in our hearts that internalized faith is necessary for success in overcoming these difficulties.

Scripture reminds us that man gets only what he works hard to achieve; and The Almighty will reward our efforts. (Qur’an 53:39-41).

No matter what disturbs our peace of mind, we keep our faith and continue patiently persevering. As time passes, we see that divine intervention has changed the trajectory of our lives. An inner peace washes over us, and we grow closer to our creator.

When troubled, we try to explain what is disturbing us to our family, friends or co-workers. Sometimes they, themselves, are the cause of our inner discomfort. The more we try to explain, the less they seem to understand, thus frustrating our efforts. Only heavenly influence can return us to a state of inner peace.

“Then I looked on all the works that my hands had wrought, and on the labor that I had labored to do: and, behold, all was vanity and vexation of spirit, and there was no profit under the sun,” (Ecclesiastes 2:11).

Often more is required than personal diligence. Cooperation with others is essential for the success that we are seeking. So we pray for divine intervention and work cooperatively for the betterment of our neighborhood, community or nation.

Our creator’s light is truth. Ignorance, the absence of divine guidance, is darkness. In today’s world we find the ubiquitous presence of falsehood in our national conversation affecting our individual lives. Not-with-standing, as we strive to please our creator, his light shines, and we are rewarded with peace in our hearts.

Humanity constructs artificial partitions to justify the domination of one group over another. Racial and ethnic divisions, economic and social status and religious affiliation all serve to dilute the Almighty’s message to His creatures.

Just as we had to pray for the Almighty’s intervention in our personal lives, so too, must we seek His assistance in matters of global dimension.

Collectively, we are facing challenges of social injustice. Just as our personal lives are not independent of the Almighty’s omnipotence, neither are our social and political circumstances. Resolving our common disputes brings us closer to Him.

QADIR ABDUS-SABUR, PH.D. is an Imam at the Islamic Center of Prince Edward.