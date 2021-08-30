Sue Virginia Senger Wooten, of Enonville, entered heaven peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Dillwyn. She was born in a blizzard on Jan. 27, 1940, to the late Thomas Massey Senger Jr. and Mary Alice Kidd Senger.

She attended Buckingham Central High School and married the late Melvin Carlton Wooten immediately upon graduation in 1958.

She served as the Postmaster of Buckingham, until her retirement in 2004. Prior to working for the post office, she was a teacher’s aide in the Buckingham County Schools. She was a lifelong member of New Store Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include her children, Deborah Kaye Wooten Whorley and her husband, Jeff, Tony Van Wooten and his wife, Tina and Troy Micah Wooten and his wife, Kim and grandsons, Massey Whorley (Abigail), Jeremy Wooten (Megan), Sergeant First Class Jesse Wooten (Shauna), Carlton Wooten (Ashley), Kayne Wooten and Tuck Wooten. She also had five great-grandchildren, including Lydia Whorley, Wallace Whorley, Danica Wooten, Virginia Pryor Whorley and Keaton Wooten. She is survived by two step grandchildren, Mackenzi Crump Goin (John) and Shane Crump. She has two step great-grandchildren, Brayden Post and Taytum Goin. Other relatives include her sister, Elizabeth Senger Manis and her husband, T.M.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Massey Senger Jr.

Graveside services were held at New Store Presbyterian Church on Aug. 28. The family appreciates the loving care that she received at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in the last weeks of her life as well as the care provided by Bon Secour’s Hospice during the time she was at her daughter’s home.

Memorial contributions may be made to New Store Presbyterian Church. All in attendance were asked to wear masks.

Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn was in charge of arrangements.