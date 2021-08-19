Vaccination clinic planned

The Virginia Department of Health’s Piedmont Health District is hosting a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Blackstone on Friday, Aug. 20, from 3 to 7 p.m.

“We continue to see a surge in COVID cases in the Piedmont Health District as the contagious Delta variant becomes more prevalent,” Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting director of the Piedmont Health District, said. “Vaccination is the most powerful tool we have to decrease COVID-19 cases. If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, now’s your chance.”

This one-time clinic will be located at the Bethany House, located at 903 S. Main Street, adjacent to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. It will offer free to the public the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 and older. No appointments are needed, and walk-ups are welcomed. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

New CDC guidelines recommend continuing to wear a mask correctly, staying at least six feet from others outside of your household, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces and washing your hands often.

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov/. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.