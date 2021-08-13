Weaver named All-America Scholar

Following another standout season for Longwood men’s golf, Brandon Weaver was named a Division I Srixon/ Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

The fifth-year senior was honored for a third straight season, and he becomes the first Lancer to earn the honor three times. Weaver earned a spot on the dean’s list for the third time this spring. On top of his work in the classroom, the Purcellville native carded a 73.74 stroke average over 19 rounds with a season-low score of 68.

In stroke play at the Big South Tournament, Weaver tied for second place, tying the best finish in program history. That individual finish helped propel the Lancers into a program-best tie for first after stroke play in the tournament, advancing the team to match play where they finished a program-best third.

Weaver’s individual academic award is another feather in the cap after yet another strong season in the classroom for the Lancer men’s golf team, which earned the GCAA Academic honors earlier this summer. Head coach Kevin Fillman’s team posted a team GPA of at least 3.00 for the 12th straight season since the GCAA began naming All-Academic teams.