Wilck announces re-election campaign

Incumbent Prince Edward County Supervisor for District 701, Jim Wilck, is formally announcing his candidacy for re-election.

Wilck has spent 34 years of his life as a Farmville resident. Between Virginia and Texas, he has served on town, county and state boards as well as numerous committees and ad hoc committees. He is known for his integrity, innovative solutions to problems, in-depth research, availability to all citizens and is listed in the phone book to make it easy to contact him.

Over his term of office, he has saved Prince Edward County (PEC) documented millions of dollars and is used to working with developers and state agencies to attract economic development to PEC. He is currently involved in trying to attract a datacenter to PEC that will bring a windfall in taxes as well as bringing high paying jobs to the region. In addition, Wilck is working with Longwood University and Hamden-Sydney College as well as the big business entities to bring accreditation back to our schools. Wilck is voting for a capital improvement plan to clean up classrooms and put new roofs on schools where needed. He has voted for numerous recreational projects and said he easily spends more time than anyone else in researching projects.

In the period after graduating from college, Wilck worked for a Fortune 25 corporation that transferred him three times as he successfully progressed up in the company ladder.

Wilck has lived in six states and nine different towns and cities which has given him an excellent opportunity to see how things are done in other areas of the country.

“I have had the opportunity to see what has worked and what has not worked in other places and can apply those results to my decisions here,” Wilck wrote. “My opponent is running a very active write-in campaign, so please get out and vote.“ Early voting starts Sept. 17th.