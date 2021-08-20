Williams named assistant director at Governor’s School

The Maggie Walker Governor’s School Regional Board recently appointed Dr. Lisa Williams as assistant director of the school.

Williams, a 1987 graduate of Cumberland High School and a 1991 Longwood College graduate, assumed her new duties July 1.

Williams began her tenure at MWGS in 2008 as an English teacher and during that time also served as the English department chair.

“I understand the rich culture of the school,” Williams said. “The academic rigor, the commitment to excellence and the overarching goal of equipping our students with a sustainable and wide-ranging skillset, not only for college, but for life.”

Williams aspires to cultivate a spirit of excellence and service as she said she is both “excited and humbled” by her new position.