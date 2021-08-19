Wise inducted into honor society

Tanner Wise, a senior at Buckingham County High School and dual enrollment student at Southside Virginia Community College, was recently inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at SVCC.

Phi Theta Kappa was established in 1918 to recognize and encourage scholarship among associate degree students. The Alpha Theta Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa serves both the John H. Daniel Campus and Christanna Campuses of Southside Virginia Community College. Membership is extended by invitation. To be considered for membership, a student must be enrolled in a two-year college, have accumulated 12 semester credit hours, have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of not less than 3.2, have established academic excellence as judged by faculty and be of good moral character and possess recognized qualities of citizenship.

Wise is the son of David and Sherri Wise of Poplar View Farm in Curdsville.