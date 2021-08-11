Wright announces new legislative assistant

Delegate Tommy Wright recently announced Tammy Mulchi will be leaving her position as his legislative assistant.

Mulchi has served as the legislative assistant to Delegate Wright since late 2019. She will be focusing full time on her career as a licensed Realtor with Coldwell Banker Advantage in Clarksville, as well as being a wife, mother and grandmother to five.

Joining Delegate Wright’s team to serve as his new legislative assistant is Kade Gravitt of Boydton. Gravitt is a lifelong resident of southside Virginia and the son of tobacco farmers dating back more than 150 years. He is an alumnus of Bluestone High School and Radford University.

“While Tammy’s departure is very bittersweet for me and my family, I am looking forward to this new chapter and believe Kade will do a great job as he takes over his service to the people of the district,” Wright said.