Your vote highlights local businesses

The nominations are in and the ballots are set for the annual Reader’s Choice, an opportunity for you to highlight those local businesses and people who make our local economy move and keep consumers smiling day after day.

In a year when local businesses need citizens’ support more than ever coming out of the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the Reader’s Choice contest, sponsored by The Farmville Herald, gives our readers an opportunity to vote for their favorite retail businesses, people, food and drink, service providers and entertainment in the area.

There are eight ballots to choose from: professionals, food and drink, shopping, services, out and about and vehicles, dealers and services.

Farmville is fortunate to have a variety of outstanding businesses, people, schools, restaurants and attractions and, whether you are a newcomer to the area or a native, this Reader’s Choice awards ballot is not short on categories. There are more than 200 in all.

Vote for your favorite plumber, roofing company, tanning salon and go-to pest control business. Select the best local event venue and family-owned restaurant. Where is your favorite place to have a glass of wine, hear live music or grab dessert? Who has the best burger, Asian cuisine, pizza and patio dining?

Which accountant, family physician, veterinary clinic and pet groomer would you recommend? Which schools will get to tout the favorite teacher and principal awards?

Voting has begun and continues through Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m. So, time is quickly running out. You can vote by clicking “Contests” at the top on www.FarmvilleHerald.com.

The winners will be announced in September.

Best of luck to all the 2021 Reader’s Choice nominees.

(The views in this editorial are of The Farmville Herald editorial staff. This editorial was written by Publisher Betty Ramsey. She can be reached at Betty.Ramsey@FarmvilleHerald.com or (434) 808-0636.)