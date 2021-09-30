A brief pumpkin-buyer’s guide

Autumn has officially started, the nights are chilly, and soon pumpkins will appear on everyone’s porch. Here’s a brief list of where you can go to get yours. Remember, they sometimes pop up at your local farmers markets or corner stores, so keep an eye out for your perfect gourd.

Farmville Farmers Market

213 North St., Farmville

(434) 392-3333

Pumpkins are offered by various vendors.

Food Lion

1592 South Main St., Farmville

(434) 392-9486

Food Lion carries pumpkins for the season.

Lowe’s

2644 Farmville Road, Farmville

(434) 391-6300

The store offers an ongoing seasonal selection.

Pineview Bulk Food & Deli

749 Plank Road, Farmville

(434) 315-8800

Lots of pumpkins in stock and ready to go, including “ugly” warty gourds.

Reid’s Super Save Market

16660 Oak Street, Dillwyn

(434) 983-2998

The store hasn’t gotten its first of the season in yet but says it should soon and typically carries them each year.

Spring Hollow Farm Market

1975 South James Madison Highway, Farmville

(434) 906-4941.

An employee said their customers refer to Spring Hollow Farm Market’s pumpkins as “the largest selection in Central Virginia.”

Sunnyside Farms

Four locations, all with pumpkins. The farm is only open Thursdays-Saturdays and is located at 974 Frenchs Store Road in Cumberland but operates three roadside stands: one in the 600 block of South Main St., of Farmville; one on Route 15 in Dillwyn; and one at 1460 Anderson Highway in Powhatan. For more information, call (804) 564-4453.

Walmart

1800 Peery Drive, Farmville

(434) 392-5334

The store features a wide seasonal selection, including some ornamentals.