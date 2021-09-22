Betty Frances Jones Walker, 79 of Burkeville, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 17. Betty was born on May 3, 1942 to the late John and Ora Jones of Prince Edward.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Ronald Walker; sisters, Margaret Jones, Blanche Jones Pope and brothers, Jim Dick Jones, Warren Lee Jones, William Jones (Monk) and Elroy Jones.

Betty is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Betty and Howard lived most of their married life in the Crewe and Burkeville area. Betty was a homemaker and loved flowers and ferns. In her earlier years, most days you could find her mowing the lawn and working in her yard.

Betty had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. She loved to just stop and talk to anyone in Walmart that would listen. Betty could get pretty feisty and speak her mind at times and loved to fuss at the politicians on television! Her past time was watching her favorite movies, which were the old westerns, Grand Ole Opry and Sunday morning preaching.

A special thank you to her niece, Brenda Anderson, who made time to call her most days. Also, to niece Kathy McGill, friends and neighbors, Barbara Rickman and Edward Rickman, who graciously helped out with errands such as grocery store trips, doctor visits, dumpster trips and mail deliveries throughout the years. And especially her niece, Teresa Estes, whom I could call at the drop of a hat to go to the hospital to check on Betty or anything else that was needed when no one else could get there.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 24, from noon until 1 p.m., at Puckett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Sunset Hill cemetery, Burkeville at 2 p.m.

