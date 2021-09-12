Boyle named CEO of Junior Achievement

Jennifer Boyle has been named the new president/CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia (JACV).

Boyle was selected from a thorough search process led by the JACV Board’s search committee. Most recently, Boyle was executive director of MENTOR Virginia. Prior to this, Boyle oversaw daily operations of JACV for eight years as vice president of operations. Returning now as JACV president and CEO, Boyle will oversee the local staff, who manage the organization’s work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy programs that currently reach 18,000 K-12 students in Richmond and the surrounding areas.

“We are extremely pleased that Jennifer Boyle is returning to lead Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, where she previously made a significant impact,” Valerie Heinz, JACV board chair, said. “Our search committee conducted a thorough search process with key stakeholders and external consultants, and I along with the entire JACV Board are confident that Jennifer is the right person to carry forward JACV’s mission to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in a global economy.”

Junior Achievement of Central Virginia serves Charlotte County in addition to Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Halifax, Nottoway and Prince Edward.