Calvin Frederick Steinke, 62, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 6 in Blackstone. He was born Nov. 15, 1958 in New York, the son of Roseann Roberson and the late Frederick Steinke.

Loving father, grandfather, brother and son. He was a talented cabinetmaker and fisherman.

He is survived by his children, Ashley Word of Buckingham, Adrienne Bernier of Farmville and George T. Steinke of Texas. He was blessed with seven grandchildren. Also survived by three siblings, Marie Guerrero of Ramseur, North Carolina, Wayne Steinke of Farmville and Anna Garcia of Lacey, Washington.

A private memorial will be held by family.