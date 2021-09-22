Cecil Grey Yeatts Sr., born May 11, 1928, 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Farmville on Sept. 21. He was the widower of Phyllis Doss Yeatts, who died Nov. 16, 2014, after 65 years of marriage.

He grew up in Crewe, before embarking on many adventures and careers throughout his life. He first worked at age 13 for the Civil Aeronautics Administration, then for the N&W Railroad and for the Fire Department at Camp Pickett Air Base. He joined the U.S. Navy Seabees in Jan. 1946 for two years in the Southwest Pacific and later two more years serving in the Caribbean on various islands. He remained in the Navy Seabee Reserves until he retired with 31 years service in 1977 as Senior Chief Petty Officer. He retired from the Richmond Health Department after 42 years in dairy product inspections. He also worked part time for 31 years as Special Game Warden with the Commission of Game and Inland Fisheries. He lived in Richmond for 43 years, before retiring to Farmville in 1993, where he had met the love of his life in 1948, while they attended Longwood College.

Through the years while living in Farmville, Cecil developed a love for handing out signed two-dollar bills to everyone he met and was known by many as the “two-dollar bill man”.

An avid gardener all of his life, he shared vegetables, fruits and flowers with neighbors and friends. He despised the squirrels that raided his apple, peach and pear trees.

He attended Baptist churches all of his life becoming a Deacon in 1984. As a member of Farmville Baptist Church he was voted Life Deacon, his greatest honor and proudest moment. He was also a member of Chesterfield Kiwanis Club for many years.

He was predeceased by his youngest son, David Lee Yeatts (Richmond) and son-in-law, Larry Morris.

He is survived by one brother, Marshall Ray Yeatts of Crewe; niece, Connie Young of Farmville; daughter, Brenda Sue Morris of Douglasville, Georgia; son, Cecil G. Yeatts Jr. (Carol) of Midlothian; son, George Alan Yeatts (Aileen) of Chesterfield; grandchildren, Edward Bonham IV (Lynne) of Caroline, Cecil Yeatts III of Byron Center, Michigan, Christopher Yeatts (Emily) of Midlothian, Killian Yeatts of Buckingham, Amy Stanley (Jeff) of Beaverdam, Jeremy Yeatts (Colette) and Rachael Schurz (Chris) of Richmond and great grandchildren Abby, Madison, Rylan, Mikayla, Jaxon, Greydon and Brigand.

Again joined with his dear wife, Phyllis, his remains rest at Puckett Funeral Home, Farmville. Visitation for family and friends is Sunday the 26th, between 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service is Monday the 27th, at 1 p.m. at Farmville Baptist Church followed by burial in Crewe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Farmville Baptist Church.