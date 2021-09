Commodity prices announced

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on Sept. 17:

In Virginia state graded feeder cattle uneven, ranging 6.00 lower to 9.00 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales uneven, ranging 1.00 lower to 15.00 higher. Slaughter cows mostly 2.00 to 4.00 lower with breakers drawing 2.00 to 4.00 higher. Wheat 0.21 higher, new crop 0.22 higher. Corn mostly 0.20 higher. Soybeans 0.15 to 0.30 higher, new crop mostly 0.25 higher.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs 142.00-180.00, average 168.44

500-600 lbs 136.00-162.00, average 153.72

600-700 lbs 121.00-159.00, average 142.73

700-800 lbs 126.50-164.00, average 150.76

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs 121.00-159.50, average 140.54

500-600 lbs 121.00-142.50, average 132.22

600-700 lbs 107.00-142.50, average 128.05

700-800 lbs 108.00-152.00, average 136.65

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs, 47.00-70.00, average 61.73

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs, 55.00-75.00, average 66.86

Wheat

Eastern Shore 6.68, new crop 6.32-6.42; Middle Peninsula 7.38, new crop 6.87; Norfolk 6.98, new crop 6.97; Roanoke 7.88, new crop 7.42

Corn

Eastern Shore 5.30; Harrisonburg 5.95-6.05, new crop 5.90-6.00; Norfolk 5.45-5.70; Richmond-Petersburg 5.60; Wakefield 5.15-5.70

Soybeans

Eastern Shore 13.01, new crop 12.36-12.51; Harrisonburg 13.31, new crop 12.36; Norfolk 13.26, new crop 12.81-13.26; Richmond-Petersburg new crop 12.86; Wakefield 12.86, new crop 12.86-13.01

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.