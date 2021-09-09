Dancing the day away

“The Farmville PACE Team serves seniors in our community by providing complete health care and more to seniors living at home,” Mary Simonetta of PACE Community Outreach said. Centra Health’s PACE, which stands for Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, recently held its annual Senior Prom, a sock hop themed “Shake, Rattle and Roll.” Senior participants and PACE caregivers dressed in ‘50s finery and spent an hour dancing to old-school rock and roll in a decorated rec hall before enjoying a diner-style lunch.